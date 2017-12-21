Speech to Text for Tech Gifts You Should Activate Before Christmas

if you're giving a tech gadget as a gift christmas morning, you may be expecting a big smile from the person who opens it. but that smile could easily turn into a frown. our tech guy jamey tucker shows us the one thing parents will want to do, before wrapping a game system or smart phone. two of the most popular gifts every christmas are smartphones and video gaming systems. if you're giving an xbox, playstation or an iphone as a gift, here's what parents need to know: open the gift before they do. every year on december 25th, tens of thousands of people will go online simultaneously to activate new devices. for iphones and other smartphones that means activating through your wireless carrier and apple with all of those new owners visiting the websites at the same time, there's bound to be some delays. when the iphone x was released in november, many people got this error message from apple that the server is temporarily unavailable. if you're upgrading an iphone, apple's made that very easy with ios 11. simply put the new phone next to the old phone. it will automatically install those apps and log into the accounts, connect to the wifi network and enter in passwords. pretty cool. --- sony and microsoft have also had network congestion problems in recent years for people activating playstation and xbox gaming systems. 3 years ago millions of people getting those gaming systems could not get them activated for several days. --- so go ahead, open those gifts ahead of time and beat the rush. they'll be happy you did. that's what the tech? i'm jamey tucker apple is reportedly admitting to slowing down older i-phones... but the company says they have a good reason.