Good News for Holiday Travelers

forward right now." as we are inching closer to christmas -many people will be hitting the streets for their holiday travel. but theres some good news for travelers this week waay 31s alyssa martin is live in huntsville this morning with a look at what you can expect if you are hitting the road for the holiday. thats right bill and meredith- as liz has told us-after the continuous rain we had yesterday, the first day of winter will be a decent travel day for those leaving town. some good news for holiday travellers, the ease traffic congestion statewide, the alabama department of transportation says there will be no temporary lane closures on interstates....st arting from noon friday through midnight on christmas. and once again at noon on friday, december 29th, through midnight on new years day. accordng to triple a, americans are traveling in record numbers this year. they are estimating 107 million americans will travel from december 23rd to january 1st. this year also marks the 9th consecutive year of rising year end holiday travel. live in hsv am waay 31 news.