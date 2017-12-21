Speech to Text for Man Arrested for Vehicle Break-Ins

breaking news: a man suspected of committing a rash of vehiclebreak-ins is now in custody. this happened within the past hour. he was arrested at the cabana apartments on thurman road, about half a mile south of bob wallace. that's where we find waay 31's will robinson-smith. will, what is the scene like at this point and what do we know about the man arrested? well right now, huntsville police are still in the area the apartment complex. they're working to identify all of the potential victims tonight. police tell me there are several cars that were broken into here. they got tipped off about this location when one of the victim's car alarm went off and he alerted authorities. they were able to capture the suspect around 4 o'clock this morning. he is also believed to have committed about 10 break-ins last night in another neighborhood and has been getting into cars for about a month now. at this point in time, he is being detained on the charge of attempting to flee, but investigators believe they have enough evidence to tie him to these crimes tonight and several others. police are encouraging people in the area to check their vehicles to see if they have been tampered with and if so to give them a call. reporting live on thurman road, will robinson-smith, waay 31