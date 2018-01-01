Wednesday morning road conditions

Colbert County - According to the county Emergency Management Agency, main roads appeared to be mostly clear as of 8 a.m. but secondary roads, shaded areas and less-traveled parts of the county still had icy patches. EMA workers said drivers shouldn't assume even main roads are free of icy patches.

DeKalb County - Fort Payne Gap, Beason Gap, Tutwiler Gap and Wade Gap were all closed. The county EMA said all other roads were considered passable with some slick spots.

Franklin County - County crews were out trying to get salt on major roadways. State roads look pretty good, EMA Director Jody Hitt said, but secondary roads were still treacherous. Those roads were still considered impassable as of 8 a.m., he said.

Jackson County - Major highways were in good shape with the exception of 117 from Stevenson to Flat Rock, which had ice on the road despite crews treating it. The road is still passable, EMA officials said. Secondary roads still have icy patches, especially less-traveled roads. EMA Director Felix Jackson said those roads would be treated last because more-traveled roads need the attention, so drivers should be especially careful on those roads. Jackson said people should stay at home unless they have to get out.

Lauderdale County - County EMA Director George Grabryan said state routes are "pretty passable." There could be ice patches on others and some completely frozen, he said. There were a few minor wrecks and an 18-wheeler was stuck on County Road 49 near Anderson because of ice.

Grabryan said if drivers absolutely need to get out on the road, they should be extremely careful because of the dangerously cold conditions.

"If you get out, be sure someone knows your route and what you're taking and when you're supposed to arrive," Grabryan said.

Lawrence County - Patches of ice will be on roads, even major ones, EMA Director Johnny Cantrell said. Less-traveled roadways will likely have more slick spots on them because of freezing temperatures, he said.

"If you don't have to go anywhere, just stay at home," Cantrell said.

Limestone County - The county EMA lifted its impassable roads advisory just before 8 a.m. but advised drivers to be careful on roadways.

Lincoln County - EMA Director Doug Campbell said main roads were open and mostly clear. Secondary roads were clearing and were passable, but still had slick spots. Drivers should use caution, Campbell said.

Madison County - The only officials closings in Huntsville were a section of Bob Wade Lane near Northgate, and Bankhead Parkway at Gaslight Way on Monte Sano. Interstate 565 was reportedly clear at 8:15 a.m. Huntsville police advised drivers to use caution during the morning commute, as there could be slick spots that hadn't been discovered yet.

Marshall County - The Marshall County EMA said the worst area in the county was Union Grove Road and all secondary roads in that area. Federal and state roads were in good shape. Some less-traveled streets in Guntersville and Arab had some icy patches. Officials urged drivers to increase their following distance, go slower and watch out for shady spots where ice may not have thawed yet.