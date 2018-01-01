Officials react to Toyota-Mazda plant announcement

Now that the news is official, local and state officials are talking publicly about the location of a new $1.6 billion automotive plant for Toyota and Mazda to produce automobiles beginning in 2021.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said Wednesday the partnership would expand innovative automotive manufacturing in Alabama.

“Their decision to locate this new facility in Huntsville is a testament to the talented workforce in our state," Ivey said. "We are proud that this partnership puts Alabama on the forefront of technology in this dynamic global industry.”

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said the announcement puts Huntsville at the top as an industry leader producing vehicles for the nation.

"With this announcement, our world changes overnight,” Battle said. “Toyota and Mazda, two of the world’s most innovative automakers, have created a legacy project that will provide jobs for decades to come for Huntsville and Alabama."

Limestone County Schools Superintendent Tom Sisk praised Huntsville and Limestone County officials for their work in bringing the plant to the area, and said it's time to "roll up our sleeves and get the job done.

"Because we have been a part of the process from the beginning, our school system has been working diligently behind the scenes to develop a series of plans that will be presented to the school board for consideration," Sisk said in a statement. "These plans will address contingencies for anticipated growth, and expanded academic offerings for our students and others to prepare to meet the needs of this economic expansion."