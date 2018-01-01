Business and government closings and delays for Wednesday, Jan. 17

Alabama State Agencies - Closed Wednesday
Athens Municipal Offices - Open at noon Wednesday
Decatur Municipal Court - 8:30 a.m. docket canceled
DeKalb County Government Offices - Closed Wednesday
DeKalb County Senior Centers - Closed Wednesday
E.S. Robbins Corporation - Work resumes at 7 a.m. Thursday
Jackson County Courthouse - Closed Wednesday
Lauderdale County Courthouse - Closed Wednesday
Lauderdale County DHR - Closed Wednesday
Madison County Courthouse and County Offices - Closed Wednesday
Morgan County Courthouse - Closed Wednesday
NASA Marshall Space Flight Center - Closed Wednesday
OK Foods, Albertville - First shift for both plants delayed two hours Wednesday
Huntsville-area Publix Locations - Opening at 8 a.m. Wednesday
Redstone Arsenal - Closed Wednesday
Ridgeview Industries - 3rd Shift employees do not report to work
TS Tech in Boaz - Second shift production closed Tuesday. Schedule resumes Wednesday.
Tyson Foods in Blountsville - Two Hour Delay Wednesday on Day Shift
U.S. Space & Rocket Center - Closed Wednesday