Lynden Blake

Lynden is the Sports Director at WAAY.

I'm happy to return to my home state to cover the great high school, college, and professional sports the Tennessee Valley has to offer. I grew up in Alexander City, so I'm excited to cover schools I grew up competing against.

For the past three and a half years, I covered sports in the Tampa Bay Area. I was the Tampa Bay Rowdies Host and Sideline reporter this past season, and worked as a Sports Reporter and Weekend Anchor at WSNN in Sarasota.

Before I started my television career, I interned at Fox Sports Florida. Still to this day I keep up with the crew, who are some of the best people in the business!

I'm looking forward to living in the 256 and exploring all the 'Rocket City' has to offer.

