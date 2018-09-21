Lauren Cavasinni

Lauren is a Sports Reporter for WAAY Title: Sports Reporter lcavasinni@waaytv.com https://www.facebook.com/Lauren-Cavasinni-WAAY-31-335921660480869/ https://twitter.com/laurenWAAY31

I was born in Florida and raised in Charlotte, North Carolina. I was the youngest of three children with two older brothers. Growing up I was always surrounded by sports. I feel like I spent my whole life on a field or in a gym. Being a part of such a sports-crazed family made me love playing, watching, and talking sports. It was my senior year of high school when I realized that I wanted to be a sports reporter.

I went to college at the University of Florida where I studied Telecommunications. During my time at UF, I was able to cover the Gator Softball Team for ESPN radio. I anchored a weekly 60-seconds piece on trending sports news for WUFT. I was also the Host/Emcee for Gator Baseball.

One fun fact about me is that while I was at UF I was the mascot, Alberta. Being Alberta took me to many new places. I traveled with the Gator Football team when they played the Gamecocks and the Volunteers. I was on the field at the SEC Football Championship in Atlanta. I went to the NCAA Final Four in Missouri with the UF Volleyball team. I traveled with Gator Softball to Oklahoma City when they played in the Women’s College World Series. What great experiences. I wouldn't trade those years for anything.

I graduated from UF in May 2018. I'm excited to start my career here in Rocket City.

