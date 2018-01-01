Najahe Sherman

Najahe Sherman is a morning and midday anchor for WAAY 31.

I joined the WAAY 31 news team in February 2018 as a morning and midday news anchor.

Prior to joining the WAAY 31 news team I worked at WKRN News 2, the ABC affiliate in Nashville, Tennessee as both a news anchor and reporter for several years. I have also worked as a news anchor, reporter and multimedia journalist in Missouri, Louisiana, Wyoming and Iowa. I graduated from the William Allen White School of Journalism & Mass Communications at the University of Kansas.

I am an active community volunteer and I enjoy volunteering with various non-profit organizations. I have served as a youth mentor for the Big Brothers Big Sisters Organization and volunteered at Boys and Girls Clubs in Louisiana. In 2015, I was featured as one of “Nashville’s 25 Most Beautiful People” by Nashville Lifestyles Magazine, with country star Jake Owen, country music artist and television personalities Kellie Pickler and Chris Carmack, of the television series, Nashville.

I am also a former NFL Kansas City Chiefs Cheerleader and former Mrs. Louisiana America. When I am not working, I enjoy traveling, practicing yoga, and spending time with my family. My husband and I are the proud parents of a beautiful baby girl and two Yorkshire Terriers.