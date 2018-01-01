Kate McKenna

Kate McKenna is the morning meteorologist at WAAY 31.

As you might expect, I've been fascinated with the atmosphere since I was a child. When I was nine, I was trapped in a storm that produced baseball-sized hail in my home state of Kentucky. Afterward, I wasn't exactly keen on thunderstorms. That began to change as I got older. Eventually, what started as a fear spawned an intense curiosity in all things related to the sky.

My studies took me south to Mobile, where I earned my B.S. in Meteorology from the University of South Alabama. Before graduation, I had the opportunity to storm chase for two weeks in the Plains with a class from Western Kentucky University.

Before moving to Huntsville, I served as Chief Meteorologist in Medford, Oregon at KDRV where I was voted "Favorite Weatherperson" in a local publication. While in Oregon, I covered everything from 100,000 acre wildfires and severe weather to historic snow events and deadly wind storms. Earlier, my career began in Victoria, Texas as the morning meteorologist at KAVU.

After being out west for a few years, I'm thrilled to be back down south, closer to my family on the Gulf Coast!