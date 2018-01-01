Scottie Kay

I am a southern girl through-and-through, and am originally from a small town, in South Carolina, called Gaffney—commonly known as the hometown of "House of Cards" character Frank Underwood. We, Gaffnoids, are proud of our peaches and have a peach-shaped water tower to prove it.

As far as my career path goes, my love for journalism started back in sixth grade, when I became an anchor for my middle school's news team. Back then, our daily reports usually consisted of after-school event reminders and, more importantly, what items were on the lunch menu. My, how things have changed!

I guess sixth grade must have been a pretty impactful year for me, because that’s also when I realized my love for volleyball, which I continued playing through college.

Speaking of college, I graduated from a private liberal arts school in Spartanburg, SC, called Wofford—whose mascot just so happened to be ranked the second cutest mascot in college sports in 2012. (Go, Terriers!)

While at Wofford, I co-founded the school's first-ever student-run multimedia journalism organization called the “Wofford Wrap.” With the program, I worked as an executive producer, anchor, reporter, photographer, and editor.

While juggling the new organization, I also scored an internship that turned into a job at Spartanburg news station, WSPA-TV.

After being hired by WSPA during my junior year of college, I continued honing my skills as an on-air reporter. I also worked with my college's athletic department as a sports reporter for the department's digital broadcast, TerrierVision, and for ESPN3.

In my free time, I enjoy reading, running, and enjoying the beauty of God’s creations. I consider myself a news junkie and a lover of food, country music, and puns.

I am one of five kids and am very close to my big family. Fun fact: I have a twin brother, and we are both very competitive. For example, throughout our school years, we competed to see who could have perfect attendance the longest. As a result, we both graduated with 12 years of perfect attendance (13 years if you count Kindergarten).

I am new to Huntsville but, so far, Rocket City has been treating me very well. I am looking forward to meeting new people, making those important community connections, and keeping the Tennessee Valley informed of all the latest and greatest news.