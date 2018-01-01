MaryLee Adams

MaryLee Adams is a reporter and weekend sports anchor for WAAY. Title: Reporter/Weekend Sports Anchor madams@waaytv.com https://www.facebook.com/MaryLeeWAAY31/ https://twitter.com/mleeadams

I am excited to be in the Tennessee Valley as the Weekend Sports Anchor and News Reporter for WAAY.

I hail from Columbia, Maryland, where I was a Sports Reporter for Howard County TV. While there I focused on athlete profile pieces, winning two AVA Awards for my segment “Dragon’s Lair Close Up”. Most recently, I was the Evening News Anchor and Sports Director at WDHN in Dothan.

My background stems from the arts, studying theatre and music at Florida State and Catholic University in D.C. where I worked professionally as an actress on stage and on screen. I have also sung the national anthem for the Orioles and Nationals.

I have a passion for telling stories and being a part of a community and have loved politics from a very young age. Being a direct descendant of President’s John and John Quincy Adams, my grandfather used to tell me I would be the first woman president of the United States. Instead I chose journalism but have had the opportunity to cover an array of politics in Alabama, ranging from the Governor Bentley scandal to the U.S. Senate special election.

When it comes to sports, I played varsity soccer and lacrosse in high school and am a huge Baltimore Ravens fan. Since making the move to SEC country I have covered a CFB National Championship, SEC Championship, Iron Bowl and the CFB Playoffs.

If you have story ideas or game scores email me at madams@waaytv.com