Sarah Singleterry

Sarah Singleterry is a reporter for WAAY. Title: Reporter ssingleterry@waaytv.com https://www.facebook.com/SarahSingleterryWAAY31/ https://twitter.com/sarahWAAY31

I decided to pursue a career in journalism when I was in the tenth grade. I believe journalists can make a positive difference in society.

I am originally from the Birmingham, Alabama area. I graduated Summa Cum Laude from Troy University where I studied broadcast journalism and political science. During my time there I worked as a reporter, anchor, producer, and student news director for TROY TrojanVision News.

In my spare time I like to exercise, take naps, and spend time with family and friends. I also enjoy a good cup of coffee!

I am excited to serve the Huntsville area by doing what I love!