UPDATE: Woman killed in Winchester Road wreck identified

Authorities said a New Market woman was killed in a wreck Tuesday morning on Winchester Road.

Amber Z. Turner, 30, was killed when her vehicle hit an 18-wheeler head-on near Riverton Elementary School. Turner was headed east on Winchester Road and the 18-wheeler was headed west toward Huntsville when the wreck happened.

The wreck happened around 7:15 a.m., according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

The truck driver was shaken up but not injured, HEMSI spokesman Don Webster said.

Winchester Road was closed from Smoky Meadows Lane to County Lake Road while authorities worked the scene. The road reopened to traffic around 10:45 a.m.