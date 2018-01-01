Police warn against sharing child porn video

DETROIT (AP) - Police in Detroit say the sharing of a sexually explicit video involving a young girl -- even for the purpose of helping the victim and catching a suspect -- could lead to distribution of child porn charges.

Chief James Craig told reporters Tuesday that "the wisest counsel" is not to share the video, but to contact authorities immediately.

Germaine Moore surrendered Tuesday to police in Millbrook, Alabama, on sexual assault of a child and other charges in connection with the video which has been circulated on Facebook and other social media. It shows the girl performing oral sex on an adult.

The 44-year-old Moore also is charged in Detroit in the sexual assault of three young female relatives.

Prosecutors in Michigan say the assaults occurred in Detroit and at Moore's home in Alabama.

___

4 p.m.

A man arrested in Alabama in connection with a widely-circulated child porn video also has been charged in Detroit in the sexual assault of three young female relatives.

The Wayne County prosecutor's office said Tuesday that 44-year-old Germaine Moore is expected to be extradited to Michigan on criminal sexual conduct and other charges.

The assaults are alleged to have occurred in Detroit between 2011 and 2017.

Moore was being sought after authorities became aware of the video that shows a young girl performing oral sex on an adult. The video circulated on Facebook and other social media.

Moore surrendered at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday to police in Millbrook, Alabama, and is charged in that state with sexual assault of a child, distribution of video depicting the assault and first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

___

10:45 a.m.

Authorities in Alabama say a man wanted for a child porn video being shared around the world has been arrested.

WSFA-TV reports that 44-year-old Germaine Moore turned himself in to Millbrook Police around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. He is charged with sexual assault of a child, distribution of video depicting the assault and first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

News outlets report that the victim has been located and is safe.

Crime Stoppers executive director Tony Garrett tells Al.com that more charges are expected.

State Bureau of Investigation Lt. Brooke Walker says Moore's fiancee was arrested Monday night and is not cooperating.

Moore also is wanted in Detroit, where prosecutors allege that he sexually assaulted three girls.

The video circulating on Facebook and other social media as far as Colorado and France shows a young girl performing oral sex on an adult.

Montgomery Police charged 42-year-old Jerrell Washington with distributing it, and warn that anyone who shares the video, even in outrage, can be charged as well.

