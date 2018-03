Huntsville Utilities tells WAAY 31 it's working on maintaining equipment. That's causing a planned power outage.

The outage is affecting Northeast Huntsville.

The area left in the dark stretches from Oakwood Avenue south to Governors Drive and from I-565 east to Bankhead Parkway.

Hunstville Utilities crews are working on equipment maintenance and replacement. The utility is advising customers that service will be restored as quickly as possible.