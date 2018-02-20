Bipartisan gun legislation introduced following school shooting

A bipartisan bill that would reward states for reporting to the national database used to do background checks when buying a gun is now being proposed.

The newly introduced gun legislation is getting attention in Washington in the wake of the Parkland school shooting. Two senators, on both sides of the aisle, are sponsoring the bill that would tighten the federal background check process for purchasing guns.

The bill would offer direct financial incentives to states that report infractions into the federal background check system and those states would also receive priority access to other federal assistance programs.

Currently federal agencies are required to report various felonies, indictments and other crimes into the National Instant Criminal Background Check System [NICBCS], but Congress has no power to compel states to do the same.

The White House indicated that President Trump was open to supporting such a bill in the wake of the Parkland shooting.

In the past five months the country has experienced two of its deadliest mass shootings, that being Las Vegas and Parkland, Florida just last week, sparking a national movement called "Enough is Enough."

Young adults held a protest in Washington, D.C urging congress to take action on gun violence Monday. Students are also planning a national walk out in March.

It’s unclear whether the legislation, which is still being amended, will go forward or be up for a vote in the near future.