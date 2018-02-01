Your child's school is about to receive its own grade

Every school in Alabama will soon receive a grade.

The State Board of Education is set to release statewide report cards Thursday morning. This will be the first report cards given out to all K-12 public schools and districts in decades.

This has been a process six years in the making, and the schools will receive a single letter grade ranging from A to F.

The criteria includes academic achievement accounting for 20% of the overall score, academic growth 30%, graduation rate 30%, college and career readiness 10% and chronic absenteeism 10%.

Some educators are arguing the criteria is not a fair representation of the entire school, because two of the categories are based on the ACT Aspire test score from Spring 2017.

For elementary and middle schools the grades includes 3rd through 8th grade test scores, but for high schools the academic achievement number is solely based on how 10th grade student perform.

The state has said the average letter grade this year is C.

Alabama is one of 14 states that have an “A” through “F” letter grade system.