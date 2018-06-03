Clear

Wrong way driver hits motorcycle on I-565

The accident shut down multiple lanes of eastbound 565 for several hours.

A motorcylist is recovering in the hospital Saturday night after being hit by an impaired wrong way driver on Interstate 565.

It happened around 8 p.m.

Huntsville police told WAAY 31 the motoryclist was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries, but his condition is now stable.

Police said the wrong way driver will be facing felony charges for driving west in the east bound lanes and hitting the motorcyclist.

East bound I-565 was shut down to one lane past Governors Drive for several hours as police wrapped up their investigation.

