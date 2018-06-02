One person was killed in a wreck on Cecil Ashburn Drive Wednesday morning.
Scroll for more content...
The person killed was identified by officials as Clarence Austin, 82, of Huntsville.
The wreck happened around 9:30 a.m. when a vehicle ran off the road and hit a guardrail, HEMSI spokesman Don Webster said.
Officers were directing traffic through the area, which was down to one lane. Both lanes reopened around 11:15 a.m.
There was no word on what may have caused the wreck.
Alabama State Troopers are investigating.
Related Content
- UPDATE: Man killed in wreck on Cecil Ashburn Drive identified
- Following fatal wreck, drivers want Cecil Ashburn Drive widened
- This is when Cecil Ashburn Drive construction will begin
- UPDATE: Man killed in overnight wreck identified
- UPDATE: Man killed in Decatur wreck identified
- Cecil Ashburn widening project moves in different direction
- Huntsville City Council considers closing Cecil Ashburn Drive for 1 year
- Man killed in Florence motorcycle wreck identified
- UPDATE: Woman killed in Winchester Road wreck identified
- UPDATE: Cyclist killed in wreck on Bob Wallace Avenue identified