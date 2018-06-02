Clear

UPDATE: Man killed in wreck on Cecil Ashburn Drive identified

The morning wreck shut down traffic on the road Wednesday morning.

Posted: May. 30, 2018 9:56 AM
Updated: May. 30, 2018 4:28 PM

One person was killed in a wreck on Cecil Ashburn Drive Wednesday morning.

The person killed was identified by officials as Clarence Austin, 82, of Huntsville. 

The wreck happened around 9:30 a.m. when a vehicle ran off the road and hit a guardrail, HEMSI spokesman Don Webster said.

Officers were directing traffic through the area, which was down to one lane. Both lanes reopened around 11:15 a.m.

There was no word on what may have caused the wreck.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating.

