Wreck shuts down lanes of Highway 231/431 in Hazel Green

Emergency crews responded to a wreck that involved an 18-wheeler and a car Tuesday morning in Hazel Green.

Scroll for more content...

The wreck happened around 10:30 a.m. on Highway 231/431 in front of the Foodland.

Madison County deputies on the scene said a car cut off the 18-wheeler, got hit and rolled over in the median.

A second wreck occurred because deputies said another vehicle didn't see the first wreck.

One person was taken to Huntsville Hospital as a precaution. No other injuries were reported.

One lane of the highway in each direction was closed while authorities worked on the scene.