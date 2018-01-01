Wreck causes morning headaches on Interstate 565

A wreck on Interstate 565 west of Mooresville Road shut down all eastbound traffic for a period of time Thursday morning.

The wreck happened around 6:30 a.m. and involved a truck, an SUV and a sedan.

One driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, and another just to be evaluated.

Traffic was down to one lane for about an hour and a half while police worked at the scene.

All eastbound lanes were reopened just before 9 a.m.

One lane was open to through traffic as of 7:30 a.m.