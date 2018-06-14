Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Wreck knocks down utility pole, blocks Mastin Lake Road

No one was injured in the wreck.

Posted: Jun. 14, 2018 9:45 AM

Photo Gallery 5 Images

Huntsville police said a driver escaped injury when he wrecked his van on Mastin Lake Road Thursday morning.

Around 8:30 a.m. police said the man was going east on Mastin Lake near Marymont Drive when his van ran off the road and hit the support for a utility pole, knocking the pole down across the street.

Police said the driver told them he looked down while driving and then realized he had run off the road.

The man wasn't injured.

The downed pole did not affect power in the area, but the road was blocked .

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Florence
83° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 88°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 86°
Scottsboro
82° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 87°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events