Wreck knocks down utility pole, blocks Mastin Lake Road

Huntsville police said a driver escaped injury when he wrecked his van on Mastin Lake Road Thursday morning.
Around 8:30 a.m. police said the man was going east on Mastin Lake near Marymont Drive when his van ran off the road and hit the support for a utility pole, knocking the pole down across the street.
Police said the driver told them he looked down while driving and then realized he had run off the road.
The man wasn't injured.
The downed pole did not affect power in the area, but the road was blocked .
