Wreck in Ardmore involving a State Trooper

The car wreck occurred in the area of 9210 Highway 53.

Posted: Sep. 24, 2018 10:01 AM
Updated: Sep. 24, 2018 10:11 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A wreck occurred this morning around 9:00 a.m. in the area of 9210 Highway 53 near Ardmore when a State Trooper was on routine patrol and collided with another vehicle.

No injuries were reported. The scene is under investigation and is not blocking traffic at this time. 

