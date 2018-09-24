Wreck in Ardmore involving a State Trooper

A wreck occurred this morning around 9:00 a.m. in the area of 9210 Highway 53 near Ardmore when a State Trooper was on routine patrol and collided with another vehicle.
No injuries were reported. The scene is under investigation and is not blocking traffic at this time.
