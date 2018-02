One person is dead and two others are injured after multiple-vehicle wreck in Decatur.

The wreck occurred Friday afternoon at Indian Hills and Point Mallard Parkway.

Investigators told WAAY 31, it appears two vehicles traveling south impacted each other causing them to veer into oncoming traffic.

There has been one confirmed fatality, one person was air-evacuated, and another was sent to the hospital.

More information will be released as it becomes available.