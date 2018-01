A wreck backed up traffic on Highway 20 in Decatur late Friday morning.

The wreck happened in the eastbound lanes of Highway 20 at Calvary Boulevard.

A van and tractor-trailer truck collided, smashing in the front of the van.

No injuries were reported.

Decatur police were still investigating the wreck. They said it was not weather-related, but crews did put sand on the road as a precaution since temperatures were dropping.