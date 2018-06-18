World's busiest airport in Atlanta plans series of upgrades

ATLANTA (AP) - Atlanta's airport is aiming to add staff and make upgrades so it can handle the crowds of travelers expected for big events such as the upcoming Super Bowl.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the world's busiest airport has asked city officials for approval to add 28 positions to its staff.

Airport officials say the employees would handle more Uber and Lyft vehicles at the airport, manage traffic around construction, and bolster its command center to respond to issues.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport also plans to bolster the cellular signal in outdoor areas including parking decks, jet bridges, taxiways and ramp areas by expanding its digital antenna system.