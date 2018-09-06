Woodville school receives $25,000 technology grant

One Jackson County School is receiving a $25,000 grant to buy technology. Woodville School was one of only 14 schools in Alabama and Georgia to receive the grant. The school plans on buying computers and programs with the money.

The school has about 500 students in grades kindergarten through 12th. One of the teachers who helped apply for the grant during last school year explained how important having access to technology can be for students at the school.

"It is very important because we are rural and a lot of our students don't have access to the internet or computers at their homes. This gives them a way to do that," said Amy Lack a teacher at the school.

Seventh grade student Michaela Jones said she hopes the money will give more students at Woodville School the opportunity to learn using technology.

"Sometimes we have to use our phones because there are not enough computers for all of us, so I feel like with the grant it's going to help us," she said.

The money will also be spent to buy programs to help students prepare for standardized tests that are taken for college admission.

"This affects their entire life. The scores on the act will either get them into a good college, get them good scholarships and also show other people that they are ready for a career," Lack added.

The school told us they plan on applying for more grants so they can buy more technology to help their students succeed.