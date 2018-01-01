Women's march pumps people to vote for 2018

Recently energized by the election of Democrat Doug Jones to U.S. Senate and standing against President Donald Trump. People from Alabama's more progressive political groups got together for The Huntsville Women's March at Big Spring Park.

Though the march was planned in just 10 days, hundreds of people still showed up

"It's time to get up from my dump on the couch and come out and march some more," said Elizabeth McClellan.

Elizabeth McClellan marching around Big Spring Park brings back memories.

"I haven't actually been out to any kind of march since the 60's and early 70's. But I always voted. I believe that going to the polls is the only thing that we can do,"McClellan said.

It wasn't only women who tried to make a difference today.

"Sisterhood is powerful. So all along, it is about the people. This is how we get things done and this is how we get our voice heard," said Jerry Hardin.

The main purpose of The March was to get women pumped up to register to vote in 2018, maybe even run for office.

"We have to realize that it hasn't been that long that women have had access to the polls. It hasn't been that long that African Americans had access to the polls. We haven't had this long enough to take these rights for granted," said Alix Morehouse.

The message for women isn't single issue politics.

Some highlights on their political agenda, fighting for illegal immigrants to stay in U.S., pushing the Black Lives Matter Movement and working to help the LGBT community.

"I am required to stand up, immigrants built this country people. Slaves built this foundation along with immigrants," Morehouse said.

People who are victims of domestic violence even shared their testimony.

But most importantly, women from all backgrounds got together and learned how they could involved in their community to empower each other.

We have to realize that we hang together for we stand together or we hang separately.

Many democratic women who are running for Congress and Governor also showed up today.