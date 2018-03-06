'Moms Demand Action' discuss children safety in schools

Moms Demand Action had their first meeting in Hunstville Sunday afternoon.

Their goal is to change gun violence locally and across the country.

The organization told WAAY 31, this meeting was the biggest turnout they've had in Alabama.

Women filled the room Sunday afternoon and volunteers came from across the state to make their voices heard.

The group told WAAY 31, they are not taking away the second amendment right. They just want to make sure guns aren't in places they shouldn't be.

One mom said, her son isn't in school just yet, but she wants to make sure she's proactive in creating a safe environment for him once he does get to school.