Women look forward to sexual assault awareness month

Sexual Assault Awareness Month is only one day away. In 2017, more women spoke out about sexual assault or harassment they may have experienced years ago.

The #MeToo movement is giving some women confidence to come out about the sexual violence they've encountered, especially in the work force. Movements like this one let victims know they are not alone.

"It got to a point where a knife was involved and I was stabbed," said Opal Hall.

Opal Hall was in her 20's, dealing with domestic violence from her previous boyfriend. She said it wasn't sexual assault, but it was still a scary situation.

"But his mental illness because he wasn't seen about in a way and the drugs he was on, it just escalated quickly," Hall said.

Hall told WAAY 31 women and even men are suffering through sexual abuse right now, or in the past. And they're keeping it a secret. This year, thousands have opened up about what happened using the #MeToo social media movement.

"In times past, the climate was totally against it. Nobody wanted to even hear it, because you didn't have to deal with it. Sexual assaults are with people that are very close to you," Hall said.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, in 2015, 1,988 rapes were reported by county agencies. 79% of the rapes, the victim new the offender. Hall understands why children don't speak out about it until they're much older.

"You're dealing with close family members and there's a lot to have to deal with especially as child," Hall said.

Nicola Freeman decided to get her Masters Degree in Psychology to work with victims who undergo mental illness after they've been assaulted. She believes advocates will continue to see more women speak out in 2018.

"Because our professionals take a pro stance against this, it helps. When media started taking a stance against this, it helps. When out stars in Hollwood takes a stance, it helps that they are supporting, and speak out. That's why people are allowed to do that," Nicola Freeman said.

Many advocates encourage you to report the rape when you're ready. If not, you should tell a close friend or family member. The longer you keep it a secret, the more mental damage occurs.