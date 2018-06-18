Clear

Woman who received unwanted breast implants sues hospital for entirely different reason

The woman initially went to the hospital as a preventative measure against cancer. Now she is dying from cancer.

A woman is suing a hospital in the United Kingdom after they failed to spot tumors during a 2014 CT scan. They've now developed into terminal cancer of the trachea.

The woman previously settled with the same hospital after she received unwanted breast implants.

The UK Daily Mail reports it was 2014 when the woman opted to have a voluntary mastectomy due to a family history of breast cancer.

She awoke from the procedure to find she was given breast implants without her consent, and they were also larger than her natural breasts.

She developed a clot post-surgery had to wait for two years for their removal because of the time needed to heal. 

She settled with the hospital for the US equivalent of $13,000 dollars.

