Woman using counterfeit money to pay for items on smartphone app

The Madison County Sheriff's office is warning about counterfeit money being used in private transactions.

Scroll for more content...

The Sheriff's office told me the counterfeit money was received after a transaction from this smartphone app, "Let Go."

The app markets itself as an easy way to quickly sell things and find great deals nearby.

However, the sheriff's office told us they're aware of one person in the county that didn't get a great deal.

The victim sold their item, and instead of getting cash. They got fake 10 and 50 dollar bills in return.

The Sheriff's office told us they believe the scammer is a woman.

Originally investigators thought they knew who was responsible and posted a picture of her on social media asking for help identifying her.

Later, investigators learned the scammer is using someone else picture to conceal her identity on "Let go."

Deputies told us the actual woman in the picture contacted them.

She doesn't even live in the state, and told them someone is using her picture to rip other people off.

Friday evening, the Sheriff's office is warning everyone to be cautious when using a smartphone app to make transactions.

The Sheriff's office believes there might be more victims out there. If you have any information or believe you received counterfeit money you are urged to contact them.