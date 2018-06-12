Woman shot in the head during early morning Huntsville shooting

A young woman was rushed to the hospital early Tuesday morning after being shot in the head.

Scroll for more content...



It happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of O'Shaughnessy Avenue toward the intersection of Windham Street.

Huntsville Police told WAAY 31 that a woman in her late teens or early 20s was shot near her ear.

She made her way to Maysville Road about a block away from where the shooting happened. That's where she was picked up by paramedics and taken to Huntsville Hospital.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting and where the shooter may be.

If you know anything about the crime, you're asked to contact Huntsville Police.