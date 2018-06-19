Police say a 35-year-old woman has been shot to death after an argument in a Birmingham home.
Scroll for more content...
Birmingham police Sgt. Johnny Williams says officers were called to the residence shortly after 6 p.m. Monday. Officers found the victim, Tiffany Cooper, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police said Cooper had been arguing with a family member shortly before the gunfire.
Al.com reports that police have not publicly identified a suspect in the case. Few other details were immediately released.
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Related Content
- Woman shot in Birmingham home
- Bystander fatally shot in crossfire in Birmingham
- Bullets hit Birmingham's Topgolf
- UPDATE: Missing girl near Birmingham found safe
- Birmingham reaches its 100th homicide of 2017
- Kemper buys Birmingham-based Infinity insurance
- Three teens killed in wreck near Birmingham
- Birmingham area in line for Amazon project
- Thousands marched in Birmingham for the 55th Anniversary of Birmingham children's marches of 1963
- East Limestone band trailer with equipment stolen in Birmingham