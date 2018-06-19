Clear

Woman shot in Birmingham home

Thirty-five year old woman shot in Birmingham home.

Posted: Jun. 19, 2018 7:18 AM
Posted By: Devyn Guillebeaux

Police say a 35-year-old woman has been shot to death after an argument in a Birmingham home.

Birmingham police Sgt. Johnny Williams says officers were called to the residence shortly after 6 p.m. Monday. Officers found the victim, Tiffany Cooper, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said Cooper had been arguing with a family member shortly before the gunfire.

Al.com reports that police have not publicly identified a suspect in the case. Few other details were immediately released.

