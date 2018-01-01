wx_icon Huntsville 28°

Woman shoots man after assault in Jackson County

Authorities said the woman shot her child's father after he assaulted her.

Posted: Jan. 24, 2018 2:30 PM
Updated: Jan. 24, 2018 2:30 PM
Posted By: Patrick Ary

A woman who was assaulted by her child's father ended up shooting him in the leg early Wednesday morning, Jackson County authorities said.

The 26-year-old man from Huntsville was taken to Huntsville Hospital after being shot at a home on Wann Lane in Skyline, Jackson County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen said.

The man assaulted her around 2:15 a.m., Harnen said. He also destroyed her phone to keep her from calling 911, threatened to kill her and wouldn't let her leave the house, he said. The woman was able to get her gun and shot him in the leg.

No one has been arrested.

The shooting is still under investigation.

