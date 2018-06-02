Clear

Woman sentenced for deadly 2017 wreck

Tiffany Balentine was on drugs when she caused the wreck that killed an 86-year-old man.

Posted: May. 31, 2018 11:30 AM

A woman who was charged with killing a man in a 2017 wreck was sentenced to 51 months of community corrections.

Tiffany Nicole Balentine, 28, had been indicted for manslaughter but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of criminally negligent homicide for the February 2017 crash that killed 86-year-old Robert Long. 

Balentine killed Long in a wreck on Florence Boulevard near Benita Drive. Authorities said she was under the influence of multiple drugs at the time, including methamphetamine.

Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly said Balentine will have regular drug testing and will serve the remainder of her sentence in prison if she fails a test.

