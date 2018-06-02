A woman who was charged with killing a man in a 2017 wreck was sentenced to 51 months of community corrections.
Tiffany Nicole Balentine, 28, had been indicted for manslaughter but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of criminally negligent homicide for the February 2017 crash that killed 86-year-old Robert Long.
Balentine killed Long in a wreck on Florence Boulevard near Benita Drive. Authorities said she was under the influence of multiple drugs at the time, including methamphetamine.
Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly said Balentine will have regular drug testing and will serve the remainder of her sentence in prison if she fails a test.
Related Content
- Woman sentenced for deadly 2017 wreck
- Decatur woman identified in deadly Monday wreck
- Florence woman charged in deadly wreck
- Man sentenced to 30 years for deadly wrong-way wreck
- Rogersville woman identified in deadly Limestone County wreck
- Pedestrian identified in deadly Colbert County wreck
- Pedestrian identified in deadly Decatur wreck
- Victim identified in deadly DeKalb County wreck
- Victim in deadly Limestone County wreck identified
- Woman indicted for 2017 wreck that killed passenger