Woman missing from car crash found alive

Searchers have found Lisa Holman alive. They found the 45-year-old woman in the woods. And she was able to walk out on her own.

Holman had been missing since wrecking her car south of Birmingham.

“We do want to let you know Ms. Holman was alert when we found her, and she was able to walk out of the woods to medical professionals standing by to treat her,” Pelham police chief Larry Palmer posted on his department’s facebook page about 11 o’clock Sunday morning.

Holman’s family alerted police when she failed to return home. Police say she crashed her car into a tree along Shelby County 36. They estimate the wreck happened about 9 o’clock Friday night.

Holman’s purse, shoes and phone were still inside the car.

“We are still working to piece together the events of the past few days,” Chief Palmer wrote in his post.”



Searchers actively looked for Lisa Holman Saturday after officers found the car. Police say Holman was on her way home.

Her teenage children realized she never made it. They called their Dad who contacted police.

Firefighters, police officers and Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies looked with other searchers and K9s most of the day.

They suspended the search Saturday night and went back to work Sunday morning.

“We are so happy this situation had a good ending,” the chief wrote. “I want to personally thank everyone involved in the search for Lisa Holman. This was a true community effort from surrounding law enforcement agencies, to fire and rescue, to search teams, and volunteers.”