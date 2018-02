Marshall County Sheriff are looking for a woman who they say left her home Thursday, Feb. 15.

Officials told WAAY 31, Tonya Wilson, 49, of Guntersville left her home Thursday, in a silver Nissan Maxima.

Her family told officials, they have not had contact with her since she left home.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Wilson is asked to contact the Marshall County Sheriff's Office at 256-582-2034