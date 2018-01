Alabama State Troopers said a woman hurt in a Lauderdale County wreck last Friday has died.

Norma Jeannete Allen, 86, died Thursday at Huntsville Hospital, according to troopers.

Allen's car collided with another vehicle at the intersection of U.S. Highway 43 and County Road 73 north of Killen on Jan. 5.

State troopers are still investigating the wreck.