Woman hospitalized in north Huntsville shooting

Huntsville Police said the shooting happened during a domestic dispute.

Huntsville Police said the woman was shot in the leg.

Posted: Jun. 15, 2018 12:29 AM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

Huntsville Police are investigating a shooting in the northwest part of the city that sent a woman to the hospital late Thursday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., police said a domestic dispute broke out between a man and a woman in the 600 block of Kennan Drive.

The woman was shot in the leg and was rushed to Huntsville Hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Huntsville Police proceeded to tape off the house and blocked the road for more than an hour while they investigated.

Through their investigation, a man was taken into custody and a gun was recovered from the scene.

The relationship between the two people is not known at this time.

