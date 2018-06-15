Woman hospitalized in north Huntsville shooting

Huntsville Police are investigating a shooting in the northwest part of the city that sent a woman to the hospital late Thursday night.
Around 10:30 p.m., police said a domestic dispute broke out between a man and a woman in the 600 block of Kennan Drive.
The woman was shot in the leg and was rushed to Huntsville Hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
Huntsville Police proceeded to tape off the house and blocked the road for more than an hour while they investigated.
Through their investigation, a man was taken into custody and a gun was recovered from the scene.
The relationship between the two people is not known at this time.
