Woman hospitalized in north Huntsville shooting

Huntsville Police are investigating a shooting in the northwest part of the city that sent a woman to the hospital late Thursday night.

Scroll for more content...



Around 10:30 p.m., police said a domestic dispute broke out between a man and a woman in the 600 block of Kennan Drive.

The woman was shot in the leg and was rushed to Huntsville Hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Huntsville Police proceeded to tape off the house and blocked the road for more than an hour while they investigated.

Through their investigation, a man was taken into custody and a gun was recovered from the scene.

The relationship between the two people is not known at this time.