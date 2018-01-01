Woman hospitalized following car wreck on I-565

A woman is recovering after she crashed along I-565 on Wednesday night.

Scroll for more content...



Madison Fire officials said she was driving west on the interstate when she went off the road about a mile east of the Wall Triana exit.

Her car rolled along the grass and missed hitting the guard rail, but struck the highway sign pole, significantly damaging the driver's side door and the front of the car.

One lane of the highway was closed for more than an hour while emergency crews worked to free the driver from the car and later clear the wreckage.

She was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life threatning injuries.

Madison Police are investigating the crash.