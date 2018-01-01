Clear
Woman hospitalized following car wreck on I-565

Emergency crews had one lane of I-565 blocked for more than an hour. Emergency crews had one lane of I-565 blocked for more than an hour.

Fire fighters said the woman crashed into a sign pole on the side of the road.

Posted: Mar. 29, 2018 3:23 AM
Updated: Mar. 29, 2018 3:23 AM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

A woman is recovering after she crashed along I-565 on Wednesday night.

Madison Fire officials said she was driving west on the interstate when she went off the road about a mile east of the Wall Triana exit.

Her car rolled along the grass and missed hitting the guard rail, but struck the highway sign pole, significantly damaging the driver's side door and the front of the car.

One lane of the highway was closed for more than an hour while emergency crews worked to free the driver from the car and later clear the wreckage.

She was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life threatning injuries.

Madison Police are investigating the crash.

