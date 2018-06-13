Clear

Woman gets head stuck in tailpipe

Firefighters used a power saw to free the woman from her predicament at last weekend's Winstock Music Festival in Winsted.

Posted: Jun. 13, 2018 9:52 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

WINSTED, Minn. (AP) - A young woman endured an exhaust-ing ordeal when she got her head stuck in a truck's oversized tailpipe at a Minnesota music festival.

Scroll for more content...

Firefighters used a power saw to free the woman from her predicament at last weekend's Winstock Music Festival in Winsted, about 40 miles west of Minneapolis. Video of the rescue was posted on Facebook.

KARE-TV reports that it's unknown how she ended up with her head in the tailpipe, but alcohol may have been a factor: The McLeod County Sheriff's Office says she was cited for underage drinking and escorted out.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Fayetteville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Scottsboro
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
You Found Frank!

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events