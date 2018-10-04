Woman faces multiple charges after police chase on Memorial Parkway

Jasmyn Jacobs was arrested in Huntsville Wednesday afternoon on several charges related to a police chase. She is currently being held in the Madison County Jail and her bond has not been set at this time.

According to Lieutenant Michael Johnson with Huntsville Police, Jacobs hit several cars and fixtures while traveling south on Memorial Parkway. She pulled into the Fern Parc apartment complex off of the parkway at some point, and cops surrounded her there.



Statement from Fern Parc apartment complex Statement from Fern Parc apartment complex

Jacobs had a small child in the car and was intoxicated. Her charges are listed below:

* Domestic Violence 3rd degree - reckless endangerment

* Driving under the influence - any substance

* 4 Counts of reckless endangerment

* 4 Counts of leaving the scene of an accident

* Attempting to elude a police officer

* Duty upon striking a fixed object

* Drivers license not in possession

* Speeding

* Reckless driving

* Failure to signal

* Improper lane usage

* Failure to restrain child

* Running a stop sign