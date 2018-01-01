Woman, dog rescued after falling through ice in Madison

Madison firefighters had to rescue a woman and a dog who fell through ice into water at a Madison apartment complex Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to apartments off Continental Drive off County Line Road Thursday morning to rescue a woman and dog that fell into the water there. Firefighters said a child had also entered the water but was rescued before they arrived.

No one was seriously hurt, firefighters said.

Firefighters said people should keep pets leashed and not let them play on ice, and if a pet falls through ice a rescue attempt shouldn't be made. Firefighters said people should call 911 and wait for assistance instead.