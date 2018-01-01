Woman does not show up on date, robs man next morning, deputies say

Limestone County investigators say a man was stood up on an online date Tuesday night only to find the woman and three others robbing him Wednesday morning.

Scroll for more content...

Deputies say the victim set up a date with Rikki Alisha Perry, 29, of Elkmont, Tuesday night, but Perry never showed up. The man returned to his Piney Chapel Road home where his date appeared with three others in an attempt to rob him hours later.

The victim told investigators the four entered his home around 6 a.m. Wednesday while he was sleeping. He woke up to find them stealing items, and he tried to stop them. One of the suspects threatened to strike him with a tire iron which caused him to retreat.

Investigators arrested Perry along with Bobby Gerald Peck, Jr., 26, and Elizabeth Anne Case, 34, both of Athens. All three are charged with first-degree robbery.

Deputies are still attempting to arrest the fourth suspect.