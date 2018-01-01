Woman charged with using drugs while pregnant

Decatur police have charged a woman with chemical endangerment after they said she tested positive for different drugs when she gave birth.

On December 16, 2017, Brittany Lenay Mathis gave birth to a baby boy at Decatur-Morgan Hospital's Parkway Campus. Decatur police said at the time he was born, the child tested positive for methamphetamine, amphetamine, opiates, and tetrahydrocannabinol, the active ingredient in marijuana.

Decatur police and the Department of Human Resources investigated the case and got an arrest warrant for Mathis Feb. 26. She turned herself in Friday, police said.

Online jail records indicate Mathis was released from the Morgan County Jail on $2,500 bond.