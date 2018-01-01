Woman charged with stealing gun at Florence gas station

A Florida woman is in the Lauderdale County Detention Center after police said she stole a gun from someone's vehicle.

Racheal V. Roath, 34, of Lake Placid, Fla., was arrested Wednesday at a service station located at the intersection of Limestone and Court streets.

Florence police said the victim pulled into the service station's parking lot with a passenger and was walking inside when Roath approached him and asked him to buy her some cigarettes. Roath then approached the vehicle and spoke with the passenger, police said.

At some point while talking to the passenger, police said Roath took a gun from the vehicle.

The driver found the gun was missing when he came back to the vehicle.

Police said they found Roath a short time later and got the gun back.

She was charged with second-degree theft and jailed on $2,000 bond.