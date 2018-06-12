Woman charged with stealing from employer in Florence

A Killen woman is facing dozens of forgery charges for allegedly stealing from her employer.

Scroll for more content...

Carnley Melton, 37, was arrested Monday on three counts of theft and 50 charges of possession of a forged instrument.

Florence police said Melton worked for an area builder who noticed inconsistencies in the business's spending last August. Detectives said they found evidence that Melton was writing checks from the account without permission.

Police said she wrote more than $16,000 in checks from the business.

Melton is out of jail after posting a $90,000 bond.

A trial date has not been set.