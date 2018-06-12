Clear

Woman charged with stealing from employer in Florence

Police said she stole more than $16,000 from the business by forging checks.

Posted: Jun. 12, 2018 12:01 PM
Posted By: Patrick Ary

A Killen woman is facing dozens of forgery charges for allegedly stealing from her employer.

Scroll for more content...

Carnley Melton, 37, was arrested Monday on three counts of theft and 50 charges of possession of a forged instrument.

Florence police said Melton worked for an area builder who noticed inconsistencies in the business's spending last August. Detectives said they found evidence that Melton was writing checks from the account without permission.

Police said she wrote more than $16,000 in checks from the business.

Melton is out of jail after posting a $90,000 bond. 

A trial date has not been set.

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 86°
Florence
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
You Found Frank!

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events