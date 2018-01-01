wx_icon Huntsville 71°

Woman charged with robbery for punching store employee

The woman was arrested after leaving the Belk she's accused of stealing from, police said.

Posted: Feb. 19, 2018 12:52 PM
Updated: Feb. 19, 2018 12:52 PM

A Decatur woman is in jail after police said she punched a department story employee in the face.

Brittany Nicole Slater, 26, was arrested and charged with third-degree robbery Friday at Belk on Beltline Road.

Slater is accused of punching a store loss-prevention employee in the face while in the parking lot of the store. Another employee who saw the attack followed Slater's vehicle and called 911. Police caught up with Slater's vehicle, stopped her and arrested her.

She was jailed on $5,000 bond.

